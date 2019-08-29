Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Since Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atreca Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Atreca Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 280.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.