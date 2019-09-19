Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vital Therapies Inc. (:)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Atreca Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atreca Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atreca Inc.’s upside potential is 163.39% at a $30 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 18.7% respectively. Insiders held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Atreca Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.