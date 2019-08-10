Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.33 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atreca Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atreca Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Atreca Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively VBI Vaccines Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 653.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 55.58% respectively. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Atreca Inc. was less bearish than VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.