Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 97 2.33 N/A -3.47 0.00

Demonstrates Atreca Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 7.2 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Atreca Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target is $127.67, while its potential upside is 56.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 0% respectively. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than United Therapeutics Corporation.