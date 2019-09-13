Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.62 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atreca Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

22 and 22 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. Its rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Atreca Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Atreca Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 116.76%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average target price and a 1,362.77% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Atreca Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atreca Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 39.9%. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has stronger performance than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.