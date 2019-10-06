Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

We are contrasting Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 100 -0.95 37.69M -2.36 0.00

Demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 92,262,678.80% 0% 0% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 37,502,487.56% -16.7% -11%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 and a Quick Ratio of 22. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Atreca Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atreca Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 160.87% and an $30 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Atreca Inc. beats Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.