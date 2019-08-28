Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atreca Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atreca Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22. The Current Ratio of rival Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Atreca Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 224.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.