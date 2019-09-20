Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|Melinta Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|0.40
|N/A
|-15.68
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Atreca Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Melinta Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-71.6%
|-32.3%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22 respectively. Its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Atreca Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Melinta Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Atreca Inc.’s upside potential is 162.01% at a $30 average price target. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 351.61% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Atreca Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Atreca Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 24.3%. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Melinta Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.73%
|-43.69%
|-5.92%
|-4.34%
|-84.58%
|0.16%
For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Atreca Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.
