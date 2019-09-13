Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atreca Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atreca Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22 respectively. Its competitor MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 and its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atreca Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Atreca Inc. and MediciNova Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atreca Inc. has a 125.39% upside potential and a consensus price target of $30. Competitively MediciNova Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 149.43%. Based on the data given earlier, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Atreca Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atreca Inc. and MediciNova Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 21.3%. Insiders held roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Atreca Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.