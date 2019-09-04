Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atreca Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Krystal Biotech Inc. has an average price target of $53.5, with potential upside of 28.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech Inc. has 32.99% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Atreca Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.