Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

As Biotechnology companies, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 56.75 N/A -3.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atreca Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Current Ratio is 22. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Atreca Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Atreca Inc. has an average target price of $30, and a 72.91% upside potential. On the other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 75.14% and its average target price is $16.2. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Atreca Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Atreca Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.