Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 41.76 N/A -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atreca Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Atreca Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Atreca Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 134.74%. Competitively the average price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 228.87% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Atreca Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 83.4% respectively. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.