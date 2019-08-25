Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Atreca Inc. and Genfit SA Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 average price target and a 238.53% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Genfit SA has weaker performance than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Atreca Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.