Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Genfit SA.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Atreca Inc. and Genfit SA Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 average price target and a 238.53% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year Genfit SA has weaker performance than Atreca Inc.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Atreca Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
