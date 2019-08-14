Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Atreca Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atreca Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 4.8%. Insiders held roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Atreca Inc. was more bearish than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.