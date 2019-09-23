Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 11.99 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atreca Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

22 and 22 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. Its rival Athenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Atreca Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Atreca Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atreca Inc.’s upside potential is 117.71% at a $30 consensus price target. Athenex Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 47.82% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Atreca Inc. seems more appealing than Athenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atreca Inc. and Athenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 33.3%. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.