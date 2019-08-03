Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

As Biotechnology companies, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.89 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atreca Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Liquidity

22 and 22 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. Its rival ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Atreca Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Atreca Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $75, with potential downside of -11.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atreca Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 86.2%. Insiders held roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atreca Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.