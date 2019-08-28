Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

This is a contrast between Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Atreca Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atreca Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Atreca Inc.
