Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

This is a contrast between Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atreca Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atreca Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Atreca Inc.