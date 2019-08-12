Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) Reaches $11.80 After 5.00% Down Move; Informa plc (LON:INF) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

The stock of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.74% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 103,477 shares traded. Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $316.06M company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $11.21 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BCEL worth $15.80M less.

Among 7 analysts covering Informa PLC (LON:INF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Informa PLC had 43 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Informa plc (LON:INF) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Berenberg. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Informa plc (LON:INF) rating on Thursday, July 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 980 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by UBS. Goldman Sachs downgraded Informa plc (LON:INF) on Monday, June 3 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INF in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, February 13. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of INF in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 17 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold” on Monday, July 29. See Informa plc (LON:INF) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 840.00 New Target: GBX 875.00 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 850.00 New Target: GBX 890.00 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 930.00 New Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 920.00 New Target: GBX 980.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 840.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 840.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 840.00 Maintain

Informa PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of 10.60 billion GBP. It operates in five divisions: Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and Penton Information Services. It has a 35.14 P/E ratio. The Academic Publishing segment publishes books and journals in print and electronic formats primarily for academic and research users in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Informa plc shares while 8 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 2.92 million shares or 12.53% less from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 398,776 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc holds 0% in Informa plc (LON:INF) or 38,342 shares. City Of London accumulated 0.07% or 78,498 shares. Raymond James holds 0% in Informa plc (LON:INF) or 48,347 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Informa plc (LON:INF) for 333,571 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc owns 0.1% invested in Informa plc (LON:INF) for 465,486 shares. Brookfield Asset Inc invested 0.01% in Informa plc (LON:INF). Citigroup has invested 0% in Informa plc (LON:INF). Cibc Mkts invested in 22,925 shares. 28,446 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Incorporated. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Informa plc (LON:INF). National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 107,215 shares. 1607 Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,034 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Informa plc (LON:INF). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 846.8. About 1.14 million shares traded. Informa plc (LON:INF) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atreca, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. The company has market cap of $316.06 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. It currently has negative earnings. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients.

