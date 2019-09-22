Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atreca Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Atreca Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Atreca Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 157.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 2.46% respectively. Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.