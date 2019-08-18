Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Comparing side by side

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.46 N/A -3.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Atreca Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atreca Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Current Ratio is 22. Meanwhile, PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atreca Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 45.6%. Insiders held roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.