Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.43 N/A -5.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atreca Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22 respectively. Its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atreca Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 7%. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.