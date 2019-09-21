Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Contrasting side by side

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22 respectively. Its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is 21.8. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atreca Inc. has a 157.29% upside potential and a consensus price target of $30. Competitively Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 324.93%. Based on the data shown earlier, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Atreca Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.