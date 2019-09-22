Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22 respectively. Its competitor Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 and its Quick Ratio is 39.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atreca Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Atreca Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Atreca Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 157.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Atreca Inc. was more bearish than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Atreca Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.