Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67% of Atreca Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Atreca Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Atreca Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Atreca Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 139.13%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atreca Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Atreca Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22. Competitively, Atreca Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atreca Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Atreca Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Atreca Inc.’s rivals beat Atreca Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.