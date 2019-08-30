Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Contrasting side by side

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.41 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 highlights Atreca Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 42.5 and 42.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atreca Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atreca Inc. and Innoviva Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 80.5%. Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Atreca Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.