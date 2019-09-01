Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Atreca Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Current Ratio is 22. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Atreca Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
INmune Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 consensus target price and a 91.67% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.
Summary
Atreca Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
