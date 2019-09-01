Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atreca Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Current Ratio is 22. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Atreca Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

INmune Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 consensus target price and a 91.67% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.