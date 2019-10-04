Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparing side by side

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 91,195,372.75% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 578,142,833.09% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Atreca Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atreca Inc.’s upside potential is 163.16% at a $30 consensus price target. On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 531.58% and its consensus price target is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Atreca Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has stronger performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.