Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.87M -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atreca Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 91,136,801.54% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 760,606,939.21% -52.4% -46.2%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22 and 22 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Atreca Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Atreca Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 169.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.