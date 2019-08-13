Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atreca Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atreca Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 and a Quick Ratio of 22. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Atreca Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 338.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 54.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.