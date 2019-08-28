Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.77 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22 respectively. Its competitor Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Atreca Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential upside is 275.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.