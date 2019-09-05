Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.47 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22. The Current Ratio of rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atreca Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Atreca Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 70.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Atreca Inc. was more bearish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.