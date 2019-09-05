Atreca (BCEL) Gets Roth Capital Civerage with $30.0000 Target; Lagoda Investment Management LP Upped Its Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Position

In a an analyst report revealed on Wednesday morning, Roth Capital analyst just initiated coverage of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) with “Buy” rating. The target is set to $30.0000.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) stake by 12.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lagoda Investment Management Lp acquired 933 shares as Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL)’s stock declined 0.55%. The Lagoda Investment Management Lp holds 8,437 shares with $6.53M value, up from 7,504 last quarter. Texas Pac Ld Tr now has $5.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $8.66 during the last trading session, reaching $676.92. About 20,481 shares traded or 61.14% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M

Analysts await Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-3.67 actual EPS reported by Atreca, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.93% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 102,455 shares traded. Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atreca, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. The company has market cap of $497.47 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. It currently has negative earnings. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients.

More notable recent Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi likes Intercept Pharma in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Atreca Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atreca Announces Appointment of Dr. Lindsey Rolfe to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “75 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

