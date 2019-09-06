Atossa Genetics Inc. (ATOS) Reaches $2.03 After 8.00% Up Move; Sony (SNE) Shorts Increased By 36.31%

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) had an increase of 36.31% in short interest. SNE’s SI was 3.89M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 36.31% from 2.85M shares previously. With 1.81 million avg volume, 2 days are for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE)’s short sellers to cover SNE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 326,607 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 13/05/2018 – CORRECT: SONY MUSIC TAKES 39% STAKE IN PEANUTS FOR $185M; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 27/04/2018 – Sony Posts Record Operating Profit; 21/05/2018 – Sony: EMI Music Publishing Rev Was $663M for Year Ended March 31; 27/04/2018 – Sony Classical Celebrates Living Stereo on Global Social Media and Streaming Platforms; 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Mubadala’s Stake in EMI Music Publishing; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Sees FY Net Y480.00B; 18/04/2018 – SONY & CARNEGIE UNIVERSITY SIGN PACT ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 28/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Sony looks to boost highly skilled workforce with 5% pay rises and record bonuses; 31/03/2018 – Kenichiro Yoshida takes control of Sony on Sunday. The new boss shelves “cost-cutter” title for now and will focus on creating new businesses

The stock of Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 76,446 shares traded. Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) has declined 3.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ATOS News: 23/04/2018 – Atossa Genetics lnforms Stockholders of Key Dates and Terms Related to Announced Rights Offering; 08/03/2018 Atossa Genetics Announces 2017 Financial Results and Provides Company Update; 24/04/2018 – Atossa Genetics Receives Positive Interim Review from Independent Safety Committee in Phase 1 Topical Endoxifen Dose Escalation Study in Men; 27/04/2018 – INTRACOASTAL CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATOSSA GENETICS INC, AS OF APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Atossa Genetics Informs Stockholders of Key Dates and Terms Related to Announced Rights Offering; 24/04/2018 – ATOSSA GENETICS – INDEPENDENT SAFETY COMMITTEE REVIEWED BLINDED DATA FROM FIRST GROUP IN STUDY, CONCLUDED STUDY MAY ADVANCE TO NEXT DOSING LEVEL; 24/04/2018 – Atossa Genetics Receives Positive Interim Review from Independent Safety Committee in Phase 1 Topical Endoxifen Dose EscalationThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $18.53 million company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $2.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATOS worth $1.48 million more.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.54 billion. The firm offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products.

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.53 million. The firm is conducting a Phase II clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in-situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen for post-breast cancer and preventative therapy, as well as a potential therapy for breast density and other breast health conditions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as makes and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons.

