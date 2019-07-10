Atossa Genetics Inc. (ATOS) and Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Comparing side by side

Both Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) compete on a level playing field in the Diagnostic Substances industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.79 0.00 Quotient Limited 9 23.06 N/A -1.98 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics Inc. 0.00% -338.1% -189.1% Quotient Limited 0.00% 967.4% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

Atossa Genetics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 264.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.64 beta. Quotient Limited’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atossa Genetics Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Quotient Limited is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. Quotient Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atossa Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atossa Genetics Inc. and Quotient Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quotient Limited 0 0 1 3.00

$9 is Atossa Genetics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 322.46%. Competitively Quotient Limited has an average price target of $13.5, with potential upside of 33.00%. The results provided earlier shows that Atossa Genetics Inc. appears more favorable than Quotient Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atossa Genetics Inc. and Quotient Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 80.2%. Insiders held 0.31% of Atossa Genetics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Quotient Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atossa Genetics Inc. -13.48% -12.23% 50.91% 92.13% -36.46% 139.22% Quotient Limited 7.42% 3.12% -1.49% 42.46% 94.13% 51.31%

For the past year Atossa Genetics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Quotient Limited.

Summary

Quotient Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Atossa Genetics Inc.

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase II clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in-situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen for post-breast cancer and preventative therapy, as well as a potential therapy for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.