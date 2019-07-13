Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS), both competing one another are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera Incorporated 4 222.96 N/A -1.01 0.00 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 19 1.21 N/A 1.39 12.33

Demonstrates Atomera Incorporated and Axcelis Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atomera Incorporated and Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera Incorporated 0.00% -93.3% -85.6% Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0.00% 33% 24.8%

Liquidity

12 and 12 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atomera Incorporated. Its rival Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 3.2 respectively. Atomera Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atomera Incorporated and Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 84.70% and its average price target is $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.9% of Atomera Incorporated shares and 83.2% of Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares. About 2.8% of Atomera Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atomera Incorporated 5.4% 42.35% 1.78% 6.67% -31.09% 39.37% Axcelis Technologies Inc. -10.12% -19.86% -23.37% 0.59% -23.09% -3.65%

For the past year Atomera Incorporated had bullish trend while Axcelis Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Axcelis Technologies Inc. beats Atomera Incorporated.

Atomera Incorporated, a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company, engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, or MST, a thin film of reengineered silicon that could be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to complementary metal-oxide semiconductor type transistors in the semiconductor industry. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.