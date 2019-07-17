Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera Incorporated 4 212.32 N/A -1.01 0.00 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 19 1.20 N/A 1.39 12.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atomera Incorporated and Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera Incorporated 0.00% -93.3% -85.6% Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0.00% 33% 24.8%

Liquidity

12 and 12 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atomera Incorporated. Its rival Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 3.2 respectively. Atomera Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Atomera Incorporated and Axcelis Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 85.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.9% of Atomera Incorporated shares and 83.2% of Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares. Atomera Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atomera Incorporated 5.4% 42.35% 1.78% 6.67% -31.09% 39.37% Axcelis Technologies Inc. -10.12% -19.86% -23.37% 0.59% -23.09% -3.65%

For the past year Atomera Incorporated had bullish trend while Axcelis Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Atomera Incorporated.

Atomera Incorporated, a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company, engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, or MST, a thin film of reengineered silicon that could be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to complementary metal-oxide semiconductor type transistors in the semiconductor industry. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.