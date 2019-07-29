Atomera (ATOM) Reaches $5.56 After 4.00% Up Move; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Increased Dave And Busters (PLAY) Holding

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased Dave And Busters (PLAY) stake by 40.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc acquired 76,900 shares as Dave And Busters (PLAY)’s stock rose 14.24%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 268,784 shares with $13.40 million value, up from 191,884 last quarter. Dave And Busters now has $1.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 507,223 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance

The stock of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 70,139 shares traded. Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) has declined 31.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ATOM News: 22/05/2018 – Atomera to Attend 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference in Los Angeles, CA on June 5, 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATOMERA INC – HAD $14.5 MLN IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $17.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Atomera Provides First Quarter 2018 Results; 12/03/2018 Atomera to Showcase its Technology at EDTM 2018The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $85.24M company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $5.78 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATOM worth $3.41 million more.

More notable recent Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atomera to Announce Financial Results and Host Second Quarter 2019 Business Update & Conference Call on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Atom Bank raises 50 mln stg from funds including Woodford – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shareholders Are Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Atomera Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Atomera Incorporated, a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company, engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. The company has market cap of $85.24 million. The Company’s lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, or MST, a thin film of reengineered silicon that could be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to complementary metal-oxide semiconductor type transistors in the semiconductor industry. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 211,555 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,681 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 56,247 shares. 10,170 are held by Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 9,944 shares in its portfolio. Voya Limited Liability reported 70,029 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Dubuque Natl Bank Trust holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 17,962 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha stated it has 15,045 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Ameritas Partners has 3,322 shares. 1.12M are owned by State Street. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Shell’s (RDS.A) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) stake by 101,169 shares to 90,253 valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) stake by 372,952 shares and now owns 232,695 shares. Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by BMO Capital Markets.