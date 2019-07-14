ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) Forms $58.46 Double Bottom; 3 Analysts Bullish Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)

ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) formed double bottom with $56.71 target or 3.00% below today’s $58.46 share price. ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) has $935.00M valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 48,165 shares traded. ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) has risen 20.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ATNI News: 24/05/2018 – ATN International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 63% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – ATN International 1Q Rev $104.5M; 02/04/2018 – ATN International Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System ATN AR SCREW 60MM STERILE ATN AR SCREW 65MM STERILE; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System ATN LAG SCREW 60MM STERILE ATN LAG SCREW 65MM STERILE ATN LAG SCREW; 12/03/2018 ATN Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ATN INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $104.5M; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS RAILWAY HOLDINGS, INC.– CONTINUANCE IN CONTROL EXEMPTION -HGS-FCR, LLC AND HGS-ATN, LLC; 22/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ALABAMA & TENNESSEE RIVER RAILWAY, LLC–LEASE AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–HGS-ATN, LLC

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30 with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 15 by Credit Suisse. See Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $97.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $87 New Target: $103 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold Maintain

Analysts await ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 123.91% or $0.57 from last year’s $0.46 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by ATN International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company has market cap of $67.48 billion. The firm transports cargo, serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It has a 15.95 P/E ratio. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.