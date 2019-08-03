ATN International Inc. (ATNI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ATN International Inc. has 65.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ATN International Inc. has 3.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has ATN International Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International Inc. 0.00% 2.90% 1.70% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing ATN International Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International Inc. N/A 61 57.89 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

ATN International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ATN International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 3.00 2.14 2.68

As a group, Telecom Services – Domestic companies have a potential upside of 22.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ATN International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATN International Inc. -2.39% -3.47% -7.04% -23.47% -11.37% -21.33% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year ATN International Inc. has -21.33% weaker performance while ATN International Inc.’s peers have 33.39% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ATN International Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, ATN International Inc.’s competitors have 1.41 and 0.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. ATN International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ATN International Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

ATN International Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.4. Competitively, ATN International Inc.’s competitors are 22.71% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Dividends

ATN International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ATN International Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. The company operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. It offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local and long-distance telephone services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications services, as well as wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers. The company also provides wireless devices and accessories comprising smartphones, feature phones, wireless hot spots, and various wireless solutions for small businesses; and sells original equipment manufacturer and after-market accessories, such as phone protection, battery charging solutions, and Bluetooth hands-free kits. In addition, it owns and operates commercial distributed generation solar power systems; and terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. ATN International, Inc. offers its services through direct sales force, retail stores, and independent dealers. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.