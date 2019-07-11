Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Boosted Stake; Aviance Capital Partners Has Cut Its Honeywell International (HON) Position as Stock Rose

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 5,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.58M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 19,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,618 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, up from 45,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 416,535 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 20.97 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of stock or 1,035 shares.

