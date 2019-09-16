Atmos Energy Com (ATO) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Has Increased Position by $451,500; Deprince Race & Zollo Raised Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $2.55 Million as Stock Price Declined

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (ATO) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 16,200 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 62,335 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 56,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 477,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.64M, up from 420,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 1.51M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo shows sustained survival benefit in NSCLC – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubbell Inc by 9,606 shares to 171,000 shares, valued at $22.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 461,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,187 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 118,756 shares. Tennessee-based Diversified Company has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nwq Invest Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Company reported 1.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 29,065 shares. Security has invested 0.9% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Grimes Inc holds 0.59% or 171,913 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset holds 0.17% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 68,686 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 16,593 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Highland Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.84% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Naples Advisors Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24,244 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4,661 shares. Fairpointe Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 2 shares. Profund Advisors owns 10,103 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Amarillo State Bank reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 3,495 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Btim stated it has 106,544 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 804,600 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo accumulated 3,297 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt stated it has 928,443 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 33,929 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hodges Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Adage Cap Prtn Group Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 248,925 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).