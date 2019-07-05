Atmos Energy Com (ATO) Holder Reaves W H & Company Has Lowered Its Holding; Westend Advisors Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $2.71 Billion as Stock Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (ATO) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 11,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,520 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, down from 336,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 370,975 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 22,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.14B, down from 329,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Jump Trading Limited Liability accumulated 2,403 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Signaturefd Llc holds 498 shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 2,080 shares. Bessemer Llc has 0.45% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 12,790 shares. Moreover, Tctc Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 10,200 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd holds 0% or 109 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.3% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 50,634 shares. 5,838 were accumulated by Oppenheimer. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Incorporated has 37,038 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Kentucky Retirement invested in 5,110 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23 million for 37.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 25,726 shares to 823,090 shares, valued at $56.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 20,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (NYSE:PNW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.82M shares. 1.06 million were reported by Shell Asset Management. Eagle Advisors Lc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 168,362 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.9% or 261,869 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brinker Capital invested in 137,878 shares. Permanens Cap Lp, New York-based fund reported 56 shares. Moreover, First Bancorp Sioux Falls has 4.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Counselors has invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust Co has 157,646 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 88,160 shares. Frontier Investment Management Co accumulated 289,677 shares. Jacobs & Communications Ca holds 2.76% or 137,514 shares in its portfolio. B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt holds 27,301 shares. Diker Management Lc accumulated 1.1% or 15,351 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 89,886 shares to 535,693 shares, valued at $34.83B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.