Atmos Energy Co (ATO) Stake Maintained by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado; American Express (AXP) Stake Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co (ATO) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 21,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,992 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22M, up from 155,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Atmos Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $106.46. About 358,179 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 30,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 314,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.40 million, up from 283,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.57M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1,968 shares to 15,310 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,417 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Gr (NYSE:RE) by 1,477 shares to 5,457 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Grp by 11,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,381 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR).