Atmos Energy (ATO) Valuation Rose While Energy Income Partners Has Upped Stake by $554,778; As Zoetis (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose, Royal London Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $1.03 Billion

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 10,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 194,753 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.61 billion, down from 204,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $123.07. About 2.23M shares traded or 9.88% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 5,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The hedge fund held 248,714 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.60M, up from 243,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 534,893 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 1.42M shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $88.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 435,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,731 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 80,272 shares to 166,914 shares, valued at $8.87 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 27,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 827,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

