Atmos Energy (ATO) Valuation Rose While Ameriprise Financial Has Cut by $27.44 Million Its Stake; Dominion Energy Com (D) Holder Park Avenue Securities Has Increased Stake by $309,396 as Stock Price Declined

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 87.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 269,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 39,362 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 308,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.45. About 268,322 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. –

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 4,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 21,932 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 17,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $74.04. About 2.91M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 6,920 shares to 423,906 shares, valued at $22.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.19% or 155,501 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Llc accumulated 2,272 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 135,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Johnson Investment Counsel owns 33,408 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il reported 0.12% stake. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 4,414 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 79,000 are held by Viking Fund Ltd Liability Com. 7,586 were reported by Becker Mgmt. Intact Invest Mngmt owns 102,400 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 10,538 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.06% or 7,749 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 286,246 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

