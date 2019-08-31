Atmos Energy (ATO) Valuation Rose While Amarillo National Bank Has Upped Position; As Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock (MS) Stock Declined, Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Trimmed by $750,540 Its Stake

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock (MS) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 17,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 133,958 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 151,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.14M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 and its production issues; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 7.8% This Year, Morgan Stanley Leads; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: MS EARNINGS ARE `GREAT QUALITY’ WITH LITTLE RISK; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.5% of Washington Prime; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1300P; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 07/03/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/05/2018 – Roots and Wings Team Wins Tenth Annual U.S. Strategy Challenge

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 580,286 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Novare Cap Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Engy Income Ltd Llc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Eqis Capital Management Inc reported 3,150 shares stake. 200,150 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Boys Arnold & Company holds 10,967 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 158,775 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Motco has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Benjamin F Edwards And Com accumulated 899 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 138,639 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 263 shares. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 294,389 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Whittier invested in 0.13% or 41,703 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 7,875 shares to 111,613 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,887 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Investors Expect US Fiscal Stimulus? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novocure, Morgan Stanley And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.97B for 8.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Investments Inter (VCIT) by 5,870 shares to 10,790 shares, valued at $937,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Com Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 76,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:CSCO).