Atmos Energy (ATO) Valuation Rose While Amarillo National Bank Has Raised Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Advisory Services Network Lowered Its Position by $350,660

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,608 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33 million, down from 8,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $25.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.7. About 637,049 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $110.75. About 42,358 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,985 shares to 9,887 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,275 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 2,403 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,500 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 581,988 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Highstreet Asset holds 0.3% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 50,634 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 12,631 shares. 27,154 are owned by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Cambridge Trust has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3,521 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 543,649 shares. First Fin Corporation In holds 0.09% or 1,200 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,580 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,318 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Hartford Invest Company has 12,638 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 86,792 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 7,600 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 548 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 5,819 shares. C V Starr & has invested 8.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer National Insurance Tx holds 29,070 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. 5,909 were reported by Ls Inv Advsrs. New England Invest & Retirement Grp Inc holds 2,066 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capstone Fincl has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,371 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Sarl reported 4,810 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Management reported 800 shares. Geode Management Ltd Llc reported 2.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 715 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr has 492 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 173,454 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 3.32M shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 12,729 shares to 49,790 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.48 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

