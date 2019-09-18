Atmos Energy (ATO) Touches $112.19 High on Sep, 18; Obsidian Energy LTD. (OBE) Sellers Decreased By 11.49% Their Shorts

The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) reached all time high today, Sep, 18 and still has $121.17 target or 8.00% above today’s $112.19 share price. This indicates more upside for the $13.26 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $121.17 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.06 billion more. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $112.19. About 200,051 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Obsidian Energy LTD. (NYSE:OBE) had a decrease of 11.49% in short interest. OBE’s SI was 1.71M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.49% from 1.94 million shares previously. With 205,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Obsidian Energy LTD. (NYSE:OBE)’s short sellers to cover OBE’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.97. About 85,977 shares traded. Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) has declined 85.45% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical OBE News: 20/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR CAPITAL GROUP – ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR BOARD CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT OBSIDIAN’S 2018 AGM; 20/03/2018 – FrontFour Releases Letter to Obsidian Hldrs; 03/04/2018 – FRONTFOUR TO NOMINATE 4 DIRECTORS TO OBSIDIAN BOARD AT MEETING; 21/03/2018 – Obsidian Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Obsidian Energy Plans to Use Any Sale Proceeds to Fund Cardium Growth, Reduce Debt and Buy Back Shrs; 02/04/2018 – Obsidian Energy: Ongoing Discussions With CIC Regarding Disposition of PROP; 20/03/2018 – FrontFour Releases Letter to Obsidian Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD – ALSO ANNOUNCING A DEFERRAL OF PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND CHANGES TO CO’S DIRECTOR COMPENSATION; 06/04/2018 – Obsidian Energy: Customary Standstill and Support Agreement Has Been Entered Into With FrontFour; 06/04/2018 – OBSIDIAN ENERGY – 2 OF FRONTFOUR’S ANNOUNCED DIRECTOR NOMINEES, MICHAEL FAUST & STEPHEN LOUKAS WILL BE INCLUDED IN SLATE OF 10 DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company has market cap of $71.19 million. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 1.61% above currents $112.19 stock price. Atmos Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.26 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 26.34 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

