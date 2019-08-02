Atmos Energy (ATO) Touches $110.25 High on Aug, 2; Advisory Alpha Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake

The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) reached all time high today, Aug, 2 and still has $114.66 target or 4.00% above today’s $110.25 share price. This indicates more upside for the $12.90 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $114.66 PT is reached, the company will be worth $515.92M more. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $110.25. About 119,532 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4

Advisory Alpha Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 25.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Alpha Llc acquired 1,887 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Advisory Alpha Llc holds 9,420 shares with $1.89B value, up from 7,533 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $923.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $203.72. About 11.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Lc has 4,169 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.87M shares. Gradient Ltd Llc holds 0.8% or 65,169 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset holds 1,219 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Covington Investment holds 2.15% or 33,451 shares. Orrstown Svcs Inc stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Shields Communications Ltd Com has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Bellecapital Interest has 3.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,888 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 206,554 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Jensen Invest Mgmt reported 1.45 million shares. Skylands Ltd Company reported 8.33% stake. Brighton Jones Lc holds 73,208 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Grimes & holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 123,685 shares. Piedmont Advisors owns 580,196 shares. Bokf Na has 1.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 415,554 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) stake by 5,555 shares to 845 valued at $43.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard World Fds (VDE) stake by 352 shares and now owns 2,269 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was reduced too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Nomura. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts lift Apple targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp has $11900 highest and $111 lowest target. $115’s average target is 4.31% above currents $110.25 stock price. Atmos Energy Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield stated it has 540 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 294,389 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 39,362 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 717,361 shares. American Century Inc reported 3.35M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Texas-based Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.59% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Rockland stated it has 1,945 shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 0% or 355 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 53,400 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bessemer Gru Inc owns 12,790 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 15,603 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.3% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated Inc owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 26,033 shares.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.90 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 26.03 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $80.72M for 39.95 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.09% negative EPS growth.