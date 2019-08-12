Atmos Energy (ATO) to pay $0.53 on Sep 9, 2019; State Auto Financial Has 1.09 Sentiment

State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 36 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 33 sold and trimmed positions in State Auto Financial Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 14.41 million shares, down from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding State Auto Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 26 Increased: 24 New Position: 12.

Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) is expected to pay $0.53 on Sep 9, 2019. (NYSE:ATO) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Atmos Energy Corp’s current price of $108.56 translates into 0.48% yield. Atmos Energy Corp’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 581,858 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mngmt Corp accumulated 21,646 shares. Virtu Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 2,580 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Co invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.69% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 138,639 shares. Fil Limited has 396,200 shares. Advisory invested in 182,382 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 561,328 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson accumulated 675 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 200,150 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smithfield Tru holds 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 540 shares. Cambridge Tru Co reported 3,521 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 285 shares.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.83 billion. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage divisions. It has a 25.48 P/E ratio. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy’s (ATO) CEO Mike Haefner on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp has $11900 highest and $111 lowest target. $115’s average target is 5.93% above currents $108.56 stock price. Atmos Energy Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It operates through four divisions: Personal insurance, Business insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. It has a 27.71 P/E ratio. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile and homeowners insurance products to the personal insurance market.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $35,975 activity.

The stock increased 3.79% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 111,419 shares traded or 88.48% up from the average. State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) has risen 8.61% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STFC News: 11/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Declares 108th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, STATE AUTO P&C TERMINATED ITS CREDIT FACILITY WHICH WAS MATURING IN JULY 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL 1Q REV. $323.7M, EST. $338.5M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINL REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – PRIOR TO ITS TERMINATION, STATE AUTO P&C HAD NOT MADE ANY BORROWINGS UNDER THE SPC CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Auto Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STFC); 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $323.7 MLN VS $345.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – State Auto Financial 1Q Rev $323.7M; 26/03/2018 – State Auto Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 113% to 28 Days